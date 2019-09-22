Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Athersys Inc. 2 23.04 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Athersys Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Athersys Inc. 0.00% -58.1% -41.7%

Risk & Volatility

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Athersys Inc. has a 0.24 beta which is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Athersys Inc. is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Athersys Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Athersys Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Athersys Inc. is $11, which is potential 663.89% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Athersys Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 19.9%. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Athersys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.