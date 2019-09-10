Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparison side by side

Both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Akero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 29.4 Current Ratio and a 29.4 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.