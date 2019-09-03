Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

This is a contrast between Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) and Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are CATV Systems and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 13 2.96 N/A -0.02 0.00 Liberty Latin America Ltd. 19 0.75 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1% Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.00% -10.9% -2.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and Liberty Latin America Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Liberty Latin America Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus price target and a 58.34% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. shares and 75.1% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares. About 6.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2% of Liberty Latin America Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemisphere Media Group Inc. -1.05% -6.17% -16.77% -5.45% 7.04% 1.4% Liberty Latin America Ltd. 0.06% -5.37% -21.05% 2.57% -11.98% 13.19%

For the past year Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. The company also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website. In addition, the company operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 5.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 17.8 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America. Further, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment, and professional winter baseball leagues to approximately 3.2 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.