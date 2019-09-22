Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) Reaches $12.06 After 6.00% Down Move; River Road Asset Management Raised By $4.51 Million Its Pbf Energy Class A (PBF) Position

River Road Asset Management Llc increased Pbf Energy Inc. Class A (PBF) stake by 24.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. River Road Asset Management Llc acquired 145,447 shares as Pbf Energy Inc. Class A (PBF)’s stock declined 16.70%. The River Road Asset Management Llc holds 730,144 shares with $22.85 million value, up from 584,697 last quarter. Pbf Energy Inc. Class A now has $2.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.59. About 5.19 million shares traded or 142.55% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday

The stock of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 88,198 shares traded or 149.94% up from the average. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 14/04/2018 – Western Hemisphere Leaders Say They Won’t Recognize Venezuelan Elections; 06/03/2018 Rep. Gaetz: Congressman Gaetz to Host “Western Hemisphere Field Hearing”; 17/04/2018 – IMF Western Hemisphere GDP, CPI, Unemployment Forecasts (Table); 05/04/2018 – U.S. VIEWS CHINESE ECONOMIC AGGRESSION IN LATIN AMERICA AS UNPRODUCTIVE FOR THE HEMISPHERE-SENIOR OFFICIAL; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 23/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP HME.V – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.03; 04/04/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES DEMERGER AND TRANSFER OF SURPLUS LAND FROM TATA COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED TO HEMISPHERE PROPERTIES INDIA LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND PRODUCTION UPDATES; 03/04/2018 – Steinhoff says Hemisphere portfolio revalued, worth less than estimated; 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Enters Into Agreement to Acquire a 75% Interest in Snap TVThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $476.04M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $11.34 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:HMTV worth $28.56 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 14,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset owns 21,788 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 138,700 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Limited Partnership reported 239,764 shares stake. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 155,891 shares. Sir Cap Mgmt LP owns 569,030 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 7.76M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 61,072 were reported by Macquarie Grp Limited. New York-based Luminus Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Snow Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 210,447 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 19,257 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 89,067 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Swiss Bancshares reported 211,900 shares stake. Pitcairn holds 9,061 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Shares of PBF Energy Tank on Oil Price Spike – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ALDR, OSTK, PBF, SEMG and STOK among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) 5.0% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty And Sunrun – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

River Road Asset Management Llc decreased Nielsen Holdings Plc stake by 459,211 shares to 1.06M valued at $23.92M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) stake by 58,687 shares and now owns 814,479 shares. Linde Plc was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2300 lowest target. $32.60’s average target is 32.57% above currents $24.59 stock price. PBF Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PBF in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $2300 target in Tuesday, September 10 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, August 5. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 15 to “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 11.76 million shares or 5.66% less from 12.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). North Run Capital L P invested 1.53% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Boyar Asset stated it has 0.11% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) for 24,789 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) for 13,182 shares. American Intll Group Inc Inc reported 0.05% stake. Schroder Gru has 0% invested in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) for 263,895 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Alliancebernstein L P accumulated 12,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Millennium Lc accumulated 27,112 shares. 32,900 are held by Swiss Retail Bank. Nuveen Asset Limited has invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 28,873 shares.