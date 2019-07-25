Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Shareholder North Run Capital LP Trimmed Position by $2.60 Million as Stock Rose; As Aecom (ACM) Shares Rose, Md Sass Investors Services Raised by $1.32 Million Its Holding

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 185,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 565,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Hemisphere Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 12,608 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 23.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group 1Q Fincl Results Impacted by Continued Disruption Caused by Hurricane Maria; 23/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP HME.V – ACHIEVED QUARTERLY PRODUCTION AVERAGE OF 858 BOE/D (95% OIL), A 47% INCREASE OVER THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 05/04/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Announces Expiration of Warrants; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Cook: Cook Applauds Nomination of Kimberly Breier for Key Western Hemisphere Affairs Post at State Department; 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 12/03/2018 – Cinelatino Launches on Cox Communications in New Orleans and Other Southeast Markets, Giving the Network Full Distribution; 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Had $209. M in Debt, $107.4M Cash at March 31; 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Business Outside of Puerto Rico Continues to Perform Well; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Hemisphere real estate valuation; 23/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP HME.V – QTRLY FFO SHR $0.00

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 45,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 733,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, up from 688,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 255,498 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 0.67% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 14/03/2018 – AECOM- UNDER AMENDED AGREEMENT, ISSUING NEW $600 MLN TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS WITH A TERM EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2025; 12/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to build 270 Park Avenue; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 08/05/2018 – AECOM 2Q REV. $4.8B, EST. $4.81B; 24/05/2018 – Modernizing Infrastructure Asset Management Leading to Major New Projects and Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – Aecom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AECOM – IS REDUCING 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE FROM $910 MLN TO $880 MLN; 13/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: AECOM Tishman tapped to work on 270 Park Avenue; 09/03/2018 – Aecom’s URS Federal Services Gest $961M Air Force Contract for Work Including Support for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Weapons Systems; 08/05/2018 – AECOM ACM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership owns 12,955 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Brookfield Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 84,582 shares. 30,300 are owned by Hbk Investments L P. Dupont Mngmt Corporation accumulated 18,701 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 13,910 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 9,213 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 86 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na invested in 1,889 shares. Citigroup invested in 13,615 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Bokf Na owns 27,214 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has 327,071 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.05% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) or 23,700 shares.

More notable recent AECOM (NYSE:ACM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “AECOM Technology (ACM) to spin off its government services business – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AECOM urged to review strategic options by Starboard – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about AECOM (NYSE:ACM) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “AECOM secures project management consultancy services contract for Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Bay mega-project – Financial Post” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AECOM (ACM) announces contract with US Department of State to provide Diplomatic Platform Support – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10,700 shares to 152,500 shares, valued at $13.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 129,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,016 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.