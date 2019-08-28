Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Holder North Run Capital LP Lowered Stake; Palisade Asset Management Has Boosted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $477,000

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 185,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.77% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 565,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Hemisphere Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.78. About 2,853 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Enters Into Agreement to Acquire a 75% Interest in Snap TV; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD SEES 2Q W. HEMISPHERE OPERATING INCOME DOWN VS 1Q; 20/04/2018 – HEAD OF IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DEPARTMENT SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP INC – REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 75% INTEREST IN SNAP GLOBAL LLC; 05/04/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Announces Expiration of Warrants; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: NET BOOK VALUE HEMISPHERE MATERIALLY LOWER; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AS AT 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR1.1 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Duncan on Trump Nominee for Key Western Hemisphere Affairs Post; 03/04/2018 – DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Hemisphere real estate valuation; 23/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP HME.V – QTRLY FFO SHR $0.00

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 130.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 15,922 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $859,000, up from 6,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 1.48 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. 2,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77 million and $631.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 90,995 shares to 226,846 shares, valued at $11.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 18,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,454 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com.

