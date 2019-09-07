Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) Holder North Run Capital LP Has Decreased Holding; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Trimmed by $6.31 Million

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 185,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.77% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 565,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Hemisphere Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $473.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 13,650 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: LIKELY HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO VALUE LOWER THAN EUR2.2B; 08/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY PROVIDES OPERATIONAL AND PRODUCTION UPDATES; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AS AT 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR1.1 BLN; 04/04/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES DEMERGER AND TRANSFER OF SURPLUS LAND FROM TATA COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED TO HEMISPHERE PROPERTIES INDIA LIMITED; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA IN PACT TO BUY A 75% INTEREST IN SNAP TV; 03/04/2018 – Steinhoff: Valuation of Hemisphere International Properties Likely Materially Lower than Previous Estimate; 20/04/2018 – HEAD OF IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DEPARTMENT SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – DUE TO IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO, WAPA CURRENTLY NOT BEING BROADCAST IN PUERTO RICO TO DIRECTV CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE: WAPA NOT BEING BROADCAST IN PR TO DIRECTV CUSTOMERS; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 86.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc sold 66,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 10,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 77,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 2.06 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

More notable recent Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Hemisphere Media Group Appoints Sonia DulÃ¡ to its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hemisphere Media Group to Host First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hemisphere Media Group’s Cable Network Pasiones to Launch Nationally on Spectrum – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hemisphere Media Group Announces Participation at the Bernstein 6th Annual Future of Media Summit – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold HMTV shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 12.47 million shares or 6.22% more from 11.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 45,100 are owned by Teton Advsrs. 45,200 are held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Schroder Investment Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 276,346 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 22,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp accumulated 792,439 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 22,246 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 22,981 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 3,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,383 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Company. Swiss Savings Bank reported 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Fifth Third Retail Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Pembroke Management Ltd holds 845,050 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 908,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc, which manages about $175.20M and $190.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp New F (NYSE:CCL) by 6,075 shares to 37,857 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 13,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 234,393 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability reported 5,622 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Kings Point Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 136 shares. Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0.06% or 54,390 shares in its portfolio. Moneta Grp Investment Advsrs Lc holds 3,373 shares. Kistler owns 354 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Colony Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 9,741 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 109,243 shares in its portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il reported 4,265 shares. 56,203 are owned by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Com. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson, Kansas-based fund reported 4,016 shares. The Connecticut-based Northeast Consultants has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Numerixs Investment has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Ironwood Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05B for 10.64 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Phillips 66 (PSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.