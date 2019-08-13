Hemenway Trust Company Upped Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) as Valuation Declined; As Autonation (AN) Market Value Rose, Force Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $968,870

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 607,149 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 147,101 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 137,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 5.34 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 30/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS exec tapped to run White House drug-pricing reform; Walmart in talks to buy Humana; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,973 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0.23% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.10M shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Company has invested 0.96% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Addenda Cap has 54,298 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Epoch Invest Prtn accumulated 164,953 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Mgmt has invested 1.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Triangle Wealth Management reported 0.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Amer & owns 2,445 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). West Oak Lc holds 0.08% or 2,455 shares. Birch Hill Advsrs Llc accumulated 444,097 shares. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability stated it has 28,957 shares. 24,293 are owned by Investment Llc. Washington Trust invested in 199,974 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zebra Capital holds 6,396 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Signaturefd Limited holds 555 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 183,964 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 22,857 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 216,848 shares. Alphaone Inv Services Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Aperio Gp Llc accumulated 72,402 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Bill And Melinda Gates Foundation Tru accumulated 1.90M shares. Force Management Ltd owns 47,207 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar accumulated 12,926 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability holds 30,650 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc), New York-based fund reported 7,498 shares.

