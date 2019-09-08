Hemenway Trust Company Upped Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stake by $1.55 Million; State Street Has Trimmed Unum Group (UNM) Stake by $1.48 Million; Shares Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 8,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 63,037 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, up from 54,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $161.04. About 1.02 million shares traded or 11.96% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws ‘BB’ Rtg On Rockwell Charter High Sch, UT Bonds; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 22/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Announces Rockwell Automation AOPs for Its Line of Optical Temperature Pyrometers; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Unum Group (UNM) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 44,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.06% . The institutional investor held 10.32 million shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349.05M, down from 10.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Unum Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 2.09 million shares traded or 1.13% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 18.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Unum Group’s Junior Subordinated Notes; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – NEW DIVIDEND RATE OF 26 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE, OR $1.04 PER SHARE ON AN ANNUAL BASIS; 17/05/2018 – Unum Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 24/05/2018 – Unum well-positioned to protect more people, expand market leadership, CEO McKenney tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group Raises Quarterly Dividend to 26c From 23c; 29/03/2018 – #2 Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $69M and some transparency issues $UMRX -8%; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Analysts await Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. UNM’s profit will be $278.40 million for 4.80 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by Unum Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 1.27M shares to 5.57M shares, valued at $104.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 204,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold UNM shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 368,617 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Prns Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 81 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc reported 593,853 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 28,000 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 1.92 million shares. Franklin Res owns 71,678 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.12% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 10 shares. Scotia Cap Inc stated it has 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Guardian Life Ins Comm Of America invested in 618 shares. Moreover, Principal Gp has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 326,943 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested in 45,834 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 0.03% or 21,606 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 417 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 986,440 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares to 33,880 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,948 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

