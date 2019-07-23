Hemenway Trust Company Upped Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding by $821,968; Market Value Rose; As Virtus Invt Partners (VRTS) Share Value Rose, Vulcan Value Partners Boosted Holding by $9.77 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 52.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,267 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 8,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $171.32. About 7.39M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – Penguin Computing Receives Americas 2017 NVIDIA Partner Network High Performance Computing Partner of the Year Award; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 30/05/2018 – Intel vs. Nvidia: Future of AI Chips Still Evolving — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED SELF DRIVING TESTING ACROSS GLOBE AFTER UBER FATALITY – COMPANY

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99M, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Invt Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $728.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 61,188 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 06/04/2018 – Virtus Investment Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold VRTS shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,775 are owned by Ameriprise Inc. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability accumulated 491,908 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cna Fincl Corporation holds 0.22% or 10,485 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 8,241 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated reported 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Synovus reported 1 shares. 386,751 were reported by Brown Advisory. Mangrove Prns accumulated 3.92% or 300,791 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Moreover, Marcato Cap Mngmt LP has 1.07% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 70,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Wells Fargo Mn owns 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 14,943 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 13,000 shares stake. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 42,069 shares.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $10.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 273,090 shares to 4.22 million shares, valued at $493.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 4.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Matls Inc.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,109 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Stephens Investment Mgmt Gp Limited Company reported 480 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.69% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 79,661 shares. Kcm Advisors Lc reported 18,140 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Company has 7.86M shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Cibc Markets owns 146,890 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Paloma Partners Communication holds 0.02% or 4,639 shares. The California-based Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has invested 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lord Abbett & Communication Ltd has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Staley Cap Advisers reported 0.09% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Private Wealth Advsr owns 2,281 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.16% or 28,125 shares. Paragon Ltd Liability Co accumulated 200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Com reported 15,778 shares.