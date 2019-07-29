Hemenway Trust Company Upped Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $500,108; As Equinix (EQIX) Stock Value Rose, Segment Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $365,118

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 806 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,396 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 6,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $485.5. About 118,603 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 147,101 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 137,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.04. About 1.70M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $233,080 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. 166,368 shares were sold by MERLO LARRY J, worth $10.73M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru reported 6,383 shares stake. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 24 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 607 shares. Citigroup holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2.04 million shares. Amp Ltd holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 537,124 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,532 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.3% or 2.09M shares. Wade G W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 146,246 shares. Sol Cap Management Communication reported 20,782 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp invested in 0.03% or 103,714 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 35,800 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,074 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.23% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Flippin Bruce Porter holds 1.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 159,384 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested 2.38% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,973 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “If Everything is Going Wrong for CVS Health Stock, is That a Buy Signal? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Pairs Prescription for CVS Stock and Merck – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The FDA Just Showed Its Hand on CBD — Is It Time for Investors to Fold? – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Segment Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $425.00 million and $472.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 7,113 shares to 4,636 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,607 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 27,690 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Llp holds 443,596 shares or 3.87% of its portfolio. Korea invested 0.18% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Grs Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.24% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 12,200 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 56,705 shares. Fiduciary Trust has 964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% or 151,084 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Management Limited Liability Company reported 16,270 shares. Griffin Asset Management owns 2,474 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0.13% or 17,417 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Associates Inv Counsel Ca has 813 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,905 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.66M shares or 0.14% of the stock. 1,290 are held by Wetherby Asset Management. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Company has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Factors to Impact Iron Mountain (IRM) This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, (RNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? SL Green (SLG) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great REITs to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.