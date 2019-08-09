Hemenway Trust Company Upped Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) Holding By $1.85 Million; Douglas Emmett (DEI)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Canadian Natl Railway (CNI) stake by 10.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 20,807 shares as Canadian Natl Railway (CNI)’s stock rose 2.83%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 225,965 shares with $20.22 million value, up from 205,158 last quarter. Canadian Natl Railway now has $68.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.83. About 172,086 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$107 FROM C$105; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022

Douglas Emmett Inc (DEI) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 105 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 92 sold and trimmed stakes in Douglas Emmett Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 153.98 million shares, down from 156.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Douglas Emmett Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 79 Increased: 70 New Position: 35.

Among 5 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Canadian National Railway has $10500 highest and $9000 lowest target. $99.80’s average target is 6.36% above currents $93.83 stock price. Canadian National Railway had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stephens. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, April 4.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 5,150 shares to 125,973 valued at $20.12M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stake by 14,478 shares and now owns 42,948 shares. Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was reduced too.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $7.16 billion. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. It has a 60.13 P/E ratio. The Company’s properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Security Capital Research & Management Inc holds 3.5% of its portfolio in Douglas Emmett, Inc. for 2.14 million shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 2.03 million shares or 2.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barr E S & Co has 1.86% invested in the company for 443,847 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Cbre Clarion Securities Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.51 million shares.