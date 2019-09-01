Hemenway Trust Company Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $4.38 Million; Haverty Furniture (HVT) Shareholder Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cut Its Holding by $313,488 as Stock Price Declined

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Haverty Furniture Inc (HVT) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 14,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Haverty Furniture Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $375.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.15. About 127,321 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79M, up from 2,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals Amazon has 100 million Prime members in letter to shareholders; 31/03/2018 – Audible Congratulates Audible on His Florida Derby Win and Celebrates His Journey to the Kentucky Derby; 09/05/2018 – Sears, Amazon.com Offering Ship-to-Store Service for Tires; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is leaving, and will be replaced by an Amazon executive Amazon’s Tim Stone is in. Vollero is out; 12/04/2018 – Progressive Grcr: Walmart May Soon Be Ready to Hit Amazon Hard in India; 25/05/2018 – Mark Cavitt: BREAKING: After months of speculation, MEDC reveals that Detroit offered Amazon $4 billion in tax incentives in; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $251.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costamare Inc (NYSE:CMRE) by 247,065 shares to 4.06M shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 76,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold HVT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 17.48 million shares or 0.70% more from 17.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 260,210 shares. Pinnacle Hldg accumulated 43,170 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 1.47 million shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has 1.18M shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.04% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Geode Capital Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 158,036 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 0.01% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) or 61,800 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 52,818 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 193,289 shares. Cutter Brokerage reported 16,100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 15,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Systematic Fin LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Vision Cap Inc has invested 0.11% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $53,744 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Co owns 160 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Com owns 2.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,898 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 1.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Optimum Inv Advsrs owns 2,209 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 4.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 21,536 shares. Hsbc Holding Plc holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 444,546 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs owns 505 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. General American Invsts Company has invested 3.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.7% stake. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Co holds 0.43% or 5,519 shares. Incline Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 13,986 shares. Ubs Oconnor Lc owns 5,353 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 678,132 shares. Dumont & Blake Inv Advsrs Lc invested 0.69% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Heartland Consultants holds 1.5% or 2,996 shares.

