Hemenway Trust Company Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Position as Share Value Rose; Walt Disney Productions (DIS) Position Lifted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Walt Disney Productions (DIS) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 88,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 774,643 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.01 million, up from 686,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Walt Disney Productions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.53. About 7.39M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 10,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 236,376 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, down from 247,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 2.81 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,458 shares to 4,938 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $317.87M for 28.89 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Kbc Grp Nv reported 53,589 shares stake. Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.56% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 9,400 shares. Meritage Portfolio, a Kansas-based fund reported 152,766 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Capital invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Provident Tru invested in 0.01% or 3,476 shares. New South Capital Mngmt invested 3.54% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp reported 3.85M shares. Associated Banc reported 6,812 shares. Chase Invest Counsel Corporation has invested 2.09% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 12,703 are owned by Ifrah Ser. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh reported 231,499 shares. Castleark Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.33% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Peddock Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 27,519 shares.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 7,720 shares to 148,157 shares, valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 4,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,464 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) reported 1.58 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company owns 317,184 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company, Maryland-based fund reported 466,205 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 0.37% or 103,266 shares. Covey Cap Advsr Ltd Liability reported 14,850 shares. 14,987 were reported by Glenview Bank Tru Dept. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.95% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Compton Capital Management Incorporated Ri reported 20,174 shares. Davis R M accumulated 402,218 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Company accumulated 3,841 shares. 6,362 are held by Srb Corporation. Provise Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,860 shares. National Insur Company Tx holds 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 136,975 shares. 65,821 are held by Financial Advantage. Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 8.58M shares.

