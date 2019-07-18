Hemenway Trust Company Trimmed Holding in Emerson Electric (EMR) by $1.05 Million as Stock Value Declined; Engaged Capital Cut Its Position in Benchmark Electrs (BHE) by $49.22 Million as Stock Value Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (EMR) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,880 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, down from 49,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Emerson Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $64.67. About 2.09 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q EPS 76c; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $964.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 211,109 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – INITIATES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Adj EPS 26c-Adj EPS 34c; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Benchmark Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co invested in 312 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Bank owns 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 79,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 67,254 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 15,200 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Group Public Llc has 0% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 139,295 shares. Trexquant Investment LP invested in 14,966 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Inv Management has invested 0.31% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 16,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 130,931 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 220,300 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De invested in 146,590 shares. D E Shaw Communications Incorporated has 605,546 shares. State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Bluemountain Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 24,279 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 180,065 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BHE’s profit will be $12.34M for 19.53 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Benchmark Electronics Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on October 30, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Benchmark Electronics Appoints Jeff Benck as President & CEO – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) CEO Jeff Benck on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Benchmark Electronics: Investigating The Hidden Asset – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark Electronics Announces Cooperation Agreement with Engaged Capital – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.13 million for 17.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) by 9,436 shares to 147,101 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 8,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings.