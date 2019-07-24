Hemenway Trust Company Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; 48NORTH CANNABIS ORDINARY SHARES C (NCNNF) Sellers Decreased By 93% Their Shorts

48NORTH CANNABIS CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:NCNNF) had a decrease of 93% in short interest. NCNNF’s SI was 700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 93% from 10,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.0214 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6086. About 52,295 shares traded. 48North Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCNNF) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) stake by 25.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as Exxon Mobil (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 42,948 shares with $3.47M value, down from 57,426 last quarter. Exxon Mobil now has $319.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $75.52. About 4.55M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 06/03/2018 – EXXON’S XTO PRESIDENT SARA ORTWEIN COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY

48North Cannabis Corp., through its subsidiary, DelShen Therapeutics Corp., operates as a licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $87.00 million. It has a partnership with Maripharm B.V., a Netherlands phytopharmaceutical company, which grows genetics in the research and cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, February 14. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. HSBC maintained it with “Buy” rating and $89 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.27 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.