Hemenway Trust Company Trimmed Emerson Electric (EMR) Holding; Shorts at Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Raised By 3.98%

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Emerson Electric (EMR) stake by 31.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as Emerson Electric (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 33,880 shares with $2.32M value, down from 49,335 last quarter. Emerson Electric now has $37.56 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 3.16 million shares traded or 2.61% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 02/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Access Event Set By Stuart Frankel for May. 10; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018

Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) had an increase of 3.98% in short interest. UPL’s SI was 32.25M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.98% from 31.01 million shares previously. With 2.50 million avg volume, 13 days are for Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL)’s short sellers to cover UPL’s short positions. The stock decreased 21.10% or $0.0361 during the last trading session, reaching $0.135. About 14.75 million shares traded or 243.35% up from the average. Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) has declined 90.91% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.91% the S&P500. Some Historical UPL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Petroleum Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UPL); 11/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Extends Slide as Investors Fret Well Results; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION ABOVE MID-POINT OF GUIDANCE, BORROWING BASE REAFFIRMED AT $1.4 BILLION AND CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT STEPPING UP LEVERAGE RATIO COVENANT TO 4.…; 23/05/2018 – EnerCom Adds Presenting Companies to its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference® Roster; 19/04/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP – ULTRA’S BORROWING BASE OF $1.4 BLN WAS REAFFIRMED BY BANK GROUP FOR ITS REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Announces First Quarter Production Above Mid-Point of Guidance, Borrowing Base Reaffirmed at $1.4 Billion and C; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Announces First Quarter Production Above Mid-Point of Guidance, Borrowing Base Reaffirmed at $1.4 Billion and Credit Agreement Amendment Stepping Up Leverage Ratio Covenant to 4.5X; 02/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Group Dinner Set By MUFG Securities for Apr. 9; 19/04/2018 – Ultra Petroleum: 1Q Avg Production of 803 MMcfe/d Exceeded the Mid-Point of Guidance for the Qtr; 31/05/2018 – Ultra Petroleum Names Jay Stratton Chief Operating Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va stated it has 0.06% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Harvey Co Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,374 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corp invested in 20,840 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Liability holds 707,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. West Virginia-based Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Private Wealth Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,351 shares. 14,792 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Mgmt. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership invested 2.35% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Smith Moore & Company reported 31,724 shares stake. Prudential Fincl has 619,873 shares. Polar Llp accumulated 111,116 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 3,300 shares. Moreover, Lynch Associate In has 1.87% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 18.22% above currents $63.78 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EMR in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EMR in report on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7900 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of EMR in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Alphabet Inc Cl A stake by 1,468 shares to 17,743 valued at $20.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) stake by 8,884 shares and now owns 63,037 shares. Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) was raised too.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $641.81 million for 14.63 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.