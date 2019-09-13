Hemenway Trust Company Stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) Lifted by $658,683; Presima Has Cut Its Position in Avalonbay Cmntys (AVB) by $16.12 Million

Presima Inc decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (AVB) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.79% . The institutional investor held 360,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.21M, down from 439,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $209.53. About 761,405 shares traded or 26.71% up from the average. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 26/04/2018 – NEW SUPPLY IN AVB’S MARKETS IS 25,000 PER QUARTER IN ’18: CEO; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 20/03/2018 – AVALONBAY HAVING TO REPURPOSE LOBBIES TO MEET CO-WORK DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AVB LAND INVENTORY IS AT ‘DECADE LOW LEVELS,’ CFO SAYS; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS PER SHARE INCREASED 6.4% TO $2.17; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Net $141.6M; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 67,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99M, up from 63,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $166.13. About 1.05M shares traded or 14.73% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 22/03/2018 – Rockwell Automation Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/04/2018 – Softing Inc. Launches the OPC UA MDIS Module, a ControlLogix® In-chassis PLC Module, and Extends Connectivity for Rockwell Automation Deeper into Oil & Gas; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Art Advsrs Limited has 6,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Peoples Fincl Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 3,707 are held by Gsa Limited Liability Partnership. 40,674 were reported by Moreno Evelyn V. Victory Mngmt holds 0.09% or 279,121 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 4,092 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 430,000 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Pension Ser stated it has 155,017 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada Inc holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 19,801 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 4,536 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Ny holds 0.03% or 1,894 shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,128 shares to 285,434 shares, valued at $24.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,843 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Analysts await AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 3.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.28 per share. AVB’s profit will be $327.37M for 22.29 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by AvalonBay Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.52% EPS growth.