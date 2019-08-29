Hemenway Trust Company Stake In Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Was Has Increased; Euclidean Technologies Management Stake in Valero Energy New (VLO) Has Increased by $408,408

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $72.76. About 2.08M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 06/03/2018 – Valero Reports ‘Refinery-Wide’ Power Outage at Three Rivers Plant; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Valero Targets 2018 Total Payout Ratio of 40%-50% of Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S: SPONSORED MLPS TO CONTINUE BORROWING, BUT AT COST TO SPONSORS’ CREDIT QUALITY; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 20,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 202,082 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43 million, up from 181,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $88.98. About 915,833 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – Untangling Trump’s lawyer’s ties to Novartis: Here are 6 unanswered questions; 14/05/2018 – QVM149 (Novartis) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Novartis drug Tasigna® approved by FDA to treat children with rare form of leukemia; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ™ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 01/05/2018 – Kymriah(R) (tisagenlecleucel), first-in-class CAR-T therapy from Novartis, receives second FDA approval to treat appropriate r/r patients with large B-cell lymphoma; 09/04/2018 – From the midnight bureau — Novartis CEO Vas Narasimhan cuts loose an old anchor and sets sail with $8.7B AveXis buyout $NVS $AVXS $BIIB; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – SAYS ALCON STRATEGIC REVIEW IS PROGRESSING, WITH POTENTIAL ACTION NOT LIKELY BEFORE THE FIRST HALF OF 2019; 27/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: GSK Buys Novartis’s Stake in Joint Venture; 11/05/2018 – Fosun Pharma Is Said to Vie for $2 Billion Novartis Portfolio; 19/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Shire and Novartis Trade Actively

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 17,247 shares to 39,169 shares, valued at $975,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,476 shares, and cut its stake in Dillards Inc (NYSE:DDS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsr stated it has 13,142 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru Limited holds 21,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Savings Bank owns 8,038 shares. Wade G W And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,313 shares. Menora Mivtachim reported 1.01M shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.7% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 160,953 shares. 8,303 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 678,294 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Twin Capital Management has 0.51% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 122,310 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Mercer Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Oakworth Inc holds 215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thornburg Mngmt has 1.86 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 7,701 shares. Prudential Public Limited reported 1.02 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).