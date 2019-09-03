Hemenway Trust Company Raised Procter & Gamble (PG) Position; Payden & Rygel Trimmed Holding in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by $1.27 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 11.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 150,939 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71M, up from 135,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $121.1. About 1.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 20/04/2018 – Consumer giant Procter & Gamble may have faced a similar issue after it reported strong revenues on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 430,650 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.11 million, down from 451,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 150,674 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Noble Midstream and Greenfield Midstream Provide Black Diamond Gathering Commercial Update – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream: What’s Next After A Stellar Second Quarter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) by 292,700 shares to 672,700 shares, valued at $27.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 458,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.82 million for 15.27 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.37M were reported by Chevy Chase Trust. Acg Wealth reported 8,064 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 5,707 shares. Miller Howard Investments stated it has 2.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 11,051 shares. Violich Capital Management Inc reported 10,924 shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Rothschild Corp Il has invested 0.35% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 8,164 were reported by Financial Bank Of The West. Edgemoor Inv Incorporated invested in 0.53% or 66,690 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.38% or 178,156 shares. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 26,048 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 45,618 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Bancorporation, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 99,590 shares. Baxter Bros accumulated 57,851 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.79% or 26,635 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.47% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 70,322 shares. & Co holds 2.17% or 73,010 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 0.41% or 85,037 shares in its portfolio. Archford Strategies Lc owns 20,933 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co reported 668,500 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 2.85% or 38,863 shares. Hikari Power reported 1.41% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 0.73% or 25.21M shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 3.18% or 75,191 shares. Daiwa Secs Inc holds 147,569 shares. Shufro Rose And Ltd stated it has 2,830 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.