Hemenway Trust Company Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Holding By $821,968; Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Has 1.4 Sentiment

Utah Medical Products Inc (UTMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 42 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 30 trimmed and sold equity positions in Utah Medical Products Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.65 million shares, down from 2.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Utah Medical Products Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 27 Increased: 28 New Position: 14.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 52.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 4,592 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 13,267 shares with $2.38M value, up from 8,675 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES CRYPTO SPECIFIC REVENUE IN 2Q TO BE 1/3 OF 1Q LEVEL; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia: Does the Whole Self-Driving Timeline Have to Be Reassessed? — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Plunging cryptocurrency prices may be threatening Nvidia’s bottom line:

Clean Yield Group holds 1% of its portfolio in Utah Medical Products, Inc. for 28,085 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 57,924 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc has 0.4% invested in the company for 11,416 shares. The Texas-based Ranger Investment Management L.P. has invested 0.35% in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,163 shares.

The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $98.32. About 7,982 shares traded. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (UTMD) has declined 4.07% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $365.71 million. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It has a 21.87 P/E ratio. The firm also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) stake by 26,298 shares to 2,013 valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 10,995 shares and now owns 236,376 shares. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 23 analysts covering Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Nvidia has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 8.73% above currents $167.51 stock price. Nvidia had 44 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was reinitiated by Benchmark. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Craig Hallum initiated NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Craig Hallum has “Hold” rating and $165 target.