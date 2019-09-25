Hemenway Trust Company Raised Its Xylem (XYL) Holding by $324,945; Oaktree Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Farmland Partners (FPI) by $1.05 Million as Shares Declined

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.13M market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6.44. About 82,876 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 6.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 3,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 64,302 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 60,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 164,046 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1,998 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,885 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard stated it has 19.10 million shares. Westport Asset Mgmt Inc owns 6,000 shares. Invesco holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2.05 million shares. Personal Capital Advisors has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 25,442 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 185,176 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co owns 413,924 shares. Georgia-based Aurora Counsel has invested 0.69% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 364 shares. Baillie Gifford & has 0.02% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 189,933 shares. Axa holds 0.14% or 413,465 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Cannell Peter B And Incorporated owns 8,592 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma accumulated 61,224 shares.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “4 Industrial and Chemicals Picks for Solid Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 36,800 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $50.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 37.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Pampa Energia Sa (NYSE:PAM).