Hemenway Trust Company Raised Its Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) Holding; Knighthead Capital Management Has Upped Its Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Stake by $29.05 Million; Stock Declined

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 1.83M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NVS) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 20,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 202,082 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.43M, up from 181,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Novartis Ag Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $87.24. About 414,164 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – #2 Reshaping Novartis into a more aggressive pharma giant, Vas Narasimhan bags a $13B consumer sale ahead of bolt-on deals $NVS $GSK; 09/04/2018 – REG-Novartis enters agreement to acquire AveXis Inc. for USD 8.7 bn to transform care in SMA and expand position as a gene therapy and Neuroscience leader; 10/05/2018 – Elizabeth Cooney: EXCLUSIVE: `Not a good day for Novartis’: CEO tries to reassure employees amid fury over payments; 09/04/2018 – AVEXIS INC AVXS.O SAYS TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 25/04/2018 – Don’t miss — ‘Site-less’ trials in mind, Novartis launches an app for ophthalmology research @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS LOOKING AT ”ALL OPTIONS” FOR SANDOZ GENERICS IN THE UNITED STATES; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer business to GSK for $13bn; 01/05/2018 – AVEXIS, NOVARTIS DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 14/05/2018 – Senate Democrats are questioning AT&T and Novartis over payments made to President Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares to 21,075 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,973 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Electron Cap Prtnrs owns 1.27 million shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Communications Brokerage Inc holds 0.07% or 13,425 shares in its portfolio. Zimmer Partners LP has 5.40 million shares. Hbk Invests LP holds 1.80 million shares. 137 are held by Motco. Raymond James Associates holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 20,428 shares. 4.85M were reported by Hound Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp. New York-based Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.03% stake. Daiwa Securities has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 13,475 shares. Wellington Grp Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.27 million shares. Oz Lp owns 112,100 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 410,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 500,803 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia reported 2.70 million shares.