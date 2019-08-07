Hemenway Trust Company Raised Aptargroup (ATR) Position; First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Aptargroup (ATR) stake by 13.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 17,952 shares as Aptargroup (ATR)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 149,397 shares with $15.89M value, up from 131,445 last quarter. Aptargroup now has $7.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $119.92. About 5,220 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Aptargroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATR); 07/05/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M

Among 3 analysts covering First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. First Capital Realty had 3 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Wednesday, February 13. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. See First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR) latest ratings:

15/02/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $23

14/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 55.69 million shares or 4.83% less from 58.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Llc holds 579,981 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 9,265 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has 107,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Assoc accumulated 0.05% or 2,834 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 0.08% or 85,987 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.56% or 149,397 shares. Prudential Public Lc owns 3,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 7,306 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 6,058 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR). Guyasuta Investment Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,265 shares. Victory Cap invested in 1.18 million shares. Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,179 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 15,500 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AptarGroup had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. The stock of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 20.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) stake by 15,453 shares to 139,792 valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 5,150 shares and now owns 125,973 shares. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

