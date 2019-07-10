Hemenway Trust Company Raised 3M (MMM) Holding; ENGHOUSE SYS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (EGHSF) SI Decreased By 93.5%

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased 3M (MMM) stake by 13.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 10,610 shares as 3M (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 89,708 shares with $18.64 million value, up from 79,098 last quarter. 3M now has $95.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $165.7. About 3.91M shares traded or 16.33% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN

ENGHOUSE SYS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) had a decrease of 93.5% in short interest. EGHSF’s SI was 7,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 93.5% from 110,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 72 days are for ENGHOUSE SYS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)’s short sellers to cover EGHSF’s short positions. It closed at $26.27 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Tuesday, July 9. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 3. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenhaven reported 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 1.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 54,666 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 3,695 shares. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 2.91 million shares. Charles Schwab Advisory owns 1.16M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 0.62% or 23,277 shares. Moreover, James Invest Research has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,178 shares. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.65% or 12,240 shares. Gladius Cap LP reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Richard Bernstein Limited Co reported 47,844 shares stake. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,329 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 4,681 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of stock or 5,940 shares. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22M. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. The insider Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) stake by 15,455 shares to 33,880 valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 5,150 shares and now owns 125,973 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

