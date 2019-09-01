Hemenway Trust Company Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Raised by $2.42 Million; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Skba Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 18,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 116,522 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, up from 97,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 131,630 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.21M, down from 143,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares to 125,973 shares, valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,109 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Inv Mngmt invested in 2,506 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Asset Strategies holds 0.49% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,163 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct stated it has 534,330 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department holds 0.09% or 6,709 shares. 1,932 are held by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca. Destination Wealth stated it has 650 shares. Edgar Lomax Va owns 353,837 shares. 77,346 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 431,739 shares. Sarasin And Llp has 818,932 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio. M&T Bank Corp has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Whitnell And stated it has 16,385 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Family holds 25,696 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 4,543 are owned by Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 50,750 shares to 127,150 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 176,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemung Canal Tru reported 43,417 shares. 33,311 were accumulated by Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt Incorporated. Brookfield Asset Mgmt reported 50,050 shares. Duncker Streett And Incorporated owns 0.91% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 32,237 shares. 4,891 are owned by Overbrook Mgmt Corporation. Hl Services Limited Liability Com accumulated 367,465 shares. Texas Yale Capital holds 53,244 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. M&R owns 20,343 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Summit Fincl Strategies stated it has 1,646 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 1.72% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 213,598 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 537,822 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Nv has 715,727 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Private Wealth Prtn invested in 57,053 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank holds 42,281 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.