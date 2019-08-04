Hemenway Trust Company Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Cut by $930,945; As Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Share Value Rose, Timucuan Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $310,536

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ‘If you connect everything, anything is going to be possible,’ Cisco executive says; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 285,497 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 283,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $164.77. About 551,934 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE IN COMPANY’S TOTAL SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO A TOTAL OF $1.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.07% or 962 shares in its portfolio. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 4,609 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 886,000 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Atria Ltd, a North Carolina-based fund reported 174,218 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.17% or 12,000 shares. Bowling Port Limited Liability Corp stated it has 24,183 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Spinnaker reported 156,408 shares stake. Founders Fincl Securities Limited Company accumulated 22,988 shares or 0.39% of the stock. 97,706 are owned by Hemenway Trust Lc. Marietta Invest Ltd Company has invested 1.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Welch & Forbes Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.57% or 419,116 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank stated it has 206,914 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Sigma Counselors Incorporated owns 5,369 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancorp N A stated it has 16,390 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Curbstone Financial Management Corp invested 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.75 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10,610 shares to 89,708 shares, valued at $18.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 20,807 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

