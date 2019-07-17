Hemenway Trust Company Maintains Stake in Analog Devices (ADI); As Enbridge (ENB) Share Price Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Has Increased Its Holding by $3.72 Million

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,627 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.65 million, up from 169,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.46. About 2.01 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 29/05/2018 – Analog Devices Inc expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Enbridge (ENB) by 83.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 103,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,744 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, up from 124,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Enbridge for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.95. About 1.96 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake – Bloomberg; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares to 33,880 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 15,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,792 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co has invested 0.38% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Moreover, Cls Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Manchester Capital Lc stated it has 2,064 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company reported 1.91M shares stake. Professional Advisory Serv accumulated 2.91% or 137,576 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 458,492 shares stake. Fruth Inv Mgmt has 12,484 shares. Markel Corp holds 1.33% or 754,811 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin reported 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc stated it has 0.27% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). M&T State Bank Corporation owns 251,392 shares. Renaissance Investment Group Ltd holds 0.1% or 2,423 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 26,516 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advisor Limited, a California-based fund reported 10,271 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $419.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,173 shares to 49,092 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,006 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).