Hemenway Trust Company Maintains Holding in Intel (INTC); Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Stake in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Has Lowered by $675,000 as Shares Rose

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 47,000 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 73,781 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Rev $3.94B; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q-End Backlog $26.5B; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm board is meeting now and discussing fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 201,654 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.83 million, up from 192,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 4.38 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – WITH THE NEW FUNDING, INTEL CAPITAL’S YEAR-TO-DATE INVESTMENTS HAVE REACHED MORE THAN $115 MLN; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 03/04/2018 – TPG TO BUY WIND RIVER FROM INTEL, NO TERMS; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – KELLER WILL OFFICIALLY START IN HIS NEW ROLE AT CO ON APRIL 30; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 19/03/2018 – INTEL CORP – RISA LAVIZZO-MOUREY HAS BEEN ELECTED TO INTEL’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares to 2,013 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,880 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 12,379 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 249,020 shares. Da Davidson And holds 0.82% or 908,301 shares. D L Carlson Grp has invested 1.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 66,390 shares stake. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.35% stake. Covington Mngmt invested in 430,962 shares. Jag Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.95% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Roundview Ltd Liability accumulated 19,954 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Kanawha Cap Ltd Llc owns 315,069 shares. Horizon Investment Ltd Company owns 90,297 shares for 3.3% of their portfolio. Farmers Trust Com invested in 2.12% or 139,052 shares. Aspen Inv Inc invested 1.09% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.57% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 106,250 shares. Colrain Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,955 shares.