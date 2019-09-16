Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Xilinx (XLNX) Stake By $800,163; Lyon Street Capital Raised Facebook (FB) Holding

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Xilinx (XLNX) stake by 4.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 6,839 shares as Xilinx (XLNX)’s stock declined 2.08%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 139,366 shares with $16.43M value, down from 146,205 last quarter. Xilinx now has $26.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 1.59M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 59.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyon Street Capital Llc acquired 3,171 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)'s stock rose 0.62%. The Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 8,500 shares with $1.64M value, up from 5,329 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $534.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. 22,246 shares valued at $4.05M were sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Among 8 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $187 lowest target. $216.89’s average target is 15.87% above currents $187.19 stock price. Facebook had 21 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by M Partners. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of FB in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Inv LP De has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,900 shares. Stanley holds 1.52% or 32,780 shares in its portfolio. Eastern Natl Bank holds 1.22% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 99,117 shares. Majedie Asset Limited stated it has 101,508 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Telos Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.18% or 3,203 shares. Grp Inc Inc reported 898,042 shares. North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 1.55% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Nebraska-based Cls Invests Lc has invested 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lumbard And Kellner Limited Liability Corporation, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 29,580 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Lc reported 3,601 shares. Orrstown Serv holds 0.01% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Mairs & Pwr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Com stated it has 130,839 shares or 3.14% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs invested in 8.29% or 767,350 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 38,841 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88M for 28.29 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Chevron (NYSE:CVX) stake by 5,285 shares to 94,826 valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,729 shares and now owns 75,640 shares. Paypal Holdings was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.07% or 113,628 shares in its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt Inc, a Delaware-based fund reported 10,455 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 155 shares. Sarasin Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 35,826 shares. Cordasco Network holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 80 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtnrs L P, California-based fund reported 25,750 shares. 8,975 are held by Thomas White Limited. Thompson Investment Management has 2,400 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 880,951 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Moreover, Capital Fund Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). The California-based First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.15% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Balyasny Asset Lc holds 9,525 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc stated it has 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Cap reported 375,000 shares stake.