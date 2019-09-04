Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 25.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 14,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 42,948 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 57,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 9.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON HAS 27 OPERATING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN, 4 IN BAKKEN; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 3,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.78 million, down from 162,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 18.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.81 billion for 18.84 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,319 shares to 128,490 shares, valued at $17.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 12,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 173,227 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,517 shares. Waverton Investment Mgmt Limited holds 0.39% or 92,921 shares in its portfolio. Rnc Limited Co holds 0.05% or 9,331 shares. Coastline Trust invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hartline Invest Corporation reported 0.59% stake. Berkshire Money Mngmt Inc holds 9,520 shares. Palisade Limited Liability Nj has invested 0.07% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 1.35% or 6.57M shares. Field And Main National Bank & Trust owns 1.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 14,225 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd accumulated 300,533 shares. 26,398 are held by Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Legal General Public Lc owns 25.59 million shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd Co holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 100,808 shares.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares to 23,689 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,881 shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.