Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Emerson Electric (EMR) Stake By $1.05 Million; Shorts at Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Raised By 10.83%

Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) had an increase of 10.83% in short interest. BKJ’s SI was 13,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.83% from 12,000 shares previously. With 6,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)’s short sellers to cover BKJ’s short positions. The SI to Bancorp of New Jersey Inc’s float is 0.25%. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.64. About 76,792 shares traded or 363.36% up from the average. Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) has declined 17.20% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BKJ News: 10/05/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF NEW ZEALAND GOVERNOR ORR SAYS MOVE LOWER IN NZ DOLLAR AFTER THURSDAY MPS ”A GOOD THING”; 14/03/2018 – BANCORP OF NEW JERSEY INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/05/2018 – Federal Home Loan Bank of New York Declares A 6.50% Dividend For The First Quarter Of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Reserve Bank of New Zealand says banking system can withstand home price drop; 12/03/2018 – 9 SPOKES INTERNATIONAL – SIGNS CONTRACT WITH BANK OF NEW ZEALAND TO PROVIDE PLATFORM TO SMALL AND MEDIUM BUSINESS CUSTOMER BASE; 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 03/05/2018 – BANK OF NEW ZEALAND PLANS TO ISSUE NZ$500M CONV. SUB NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Fed San Fran: John C. Williams Named to Lead the Federal Reserve Bank of New York – April 3, 2018; 14/03/2018 – Bancorp of New Jersey 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Emerson Electric (EMR) stake by 31.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 15,455 shares as Emerson Electric (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 33,880 shares with $2.32M value, down from 49,335 last quarter. Emerson Electric now has $36.01B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.55. About 3.15 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Net $482M; 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 18/05/2018 – Emerson Electric’s (EMR) CEO David Farr on Acquisition of Aventics from Triton Conference Call (Transcript); 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability has 0.78% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 24,863 shares. Windward Cap Ca holds 32,117 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.12% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Valley Advisers accumulated 46,475 shares. Albert D Mason accumulated 11,395 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Fairfield Bush & holds 15,170 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 15,676 shares. Bollard Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.3% or 117,741 shares. Woodstock accumulated 1.22% or 99,057 shares. Ftb Advsr invested in 0.05% or 8,855 shares. Ajo Lp owns 194,993 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Brandes Prns LP holds 1.02M shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 600 shares stake. Brave Asset owns 10,710 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Llc holds 0.6% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 22,335 shares.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Emerson Electric Co.’s (NYSE:EMR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Emerson Electric Increases 2019 Restructuring Activity – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Emerson Electric Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson Global STEM Survey Shows Growing Interest in STEM Careers But Lack of Encouragement, Especially for Women – Business Wire” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 10,862 shares to 73,911 valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Novozymes A S Dkk 2.0 stake by 22,215 shares and now owns 200,843 shares. Fortive Corp was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 28.78% above currents $58.55 stock price. Emerson Electric had 13 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $7000 target. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 13. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Monday, August 5 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. Citigroup maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $7900 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley.