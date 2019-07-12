Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing (ADP) stake by 3.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as Automatic Data Processing (ADP)’s stock rose 5.92%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 125,973 shares with $20.12 million value, down from 131,123 last quarter. Automatic Data Processing now has $72.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.13. About 1.64M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN FEB INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+3.9%); 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 06/05/2018 – FRENCH STATE SHOULD SELL ADP STAKE, FRANCAIS DES JEUX: LE MAIRE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH

Among 5 analysts covering PennyMac Mortgage (NYSE:PMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. PennyMac Mortgage had 6 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) rating on Sunday, February 24. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $23 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, February 25. The stock of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. See PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.07. About 866,756 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 13.79% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Issuance of Term Notes Secured by Fannie Mae MSRs and ESS; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N – SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities .

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 10.55% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Company has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) for 1,941 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 88,421 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 13,517 shares or 0% of the stock. Nordea Invest Ab reported 127,600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.3% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). 177,800 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Lc. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 5,143 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technology Inc has 0.02% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Vanguard Group Inc owns 6.55M shares. Us State Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) stake by 19,973 shares to 181,241 valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 15,026 shares and now owns 121,024 shares. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $493.81M for 36.53 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Plc owns 1.11 million shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Services has 1,106 shares. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc has invested 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Tirschwell & Loewy owns 3,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.05% or 113,301 shares. Moreover, Hamel has 0.33% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Cincinnati Ins has 0.77% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 171,050 shares. Horan Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 194 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Corporation has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 8,031 shares. Monarch Capital accumulated 2.87% or 49,624 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 0.08% or 3,425 shares in its portfolio. Grimes Incorporated reported 2,347 shares. James Inv Research has invested 0% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability invested in 114,200 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $8.86 million activity. O’Brien Dermot J sold $509,766 worth of stock or 3,803 shares. Another trade for 1,706 shares valued at $256,567 was sold by Weinstein Donald. Perrotti Thomas J also sold $176,063 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Black Maria sold $236,629. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129 on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 6,428 shares valued at $966,713 was sold by Ayala John. The insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million.