Hemenway Trust Company Lifted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.81 Million; As Global Pmts (GPN) Shares Rose, Axiom International Investors Has Increased by $13.99 Million Its Holding

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 87,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 509,270 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.55M, up from 421,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $160.84. About 1.25 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup; 20/03/2018 – Malay Mail: Amazon is said to squeeze suppliers to curb losses in price wars; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 17/05/2018 – Tech lessons from Amazon’s battle in Seattle; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Axiom International Investors Llc, which manages about $10.22 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 25,500 shares to 77,254 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 24,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 287,807 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 3,741 shares to 59,142 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,434 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.