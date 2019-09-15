Hemenway Trust Company Lifted Its Position in Becton Dickinson (BDX) as Stock Rose; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $392,388 as Shares Declined

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc sold 5,163 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 45,467 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48M, down from 50,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON COMMENTS IN STATEMENT AS ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE OPENS; 29/03/2018 – New York AG: Statement From A.G. Schneiderman On Victory Over Exxon In Federal Lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 26,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, up from 11,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $10.90-Adj EPS $11.05; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1,998 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,843 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,893 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Com accumulated 55,877 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 26,278 shares. Colony Llc reported 15,942 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates reported 20,554 shares stake. 1,968 were accumulated by First Commonwealth Financial Pa. Jacobs Ca holds 1.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 32,228 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 355,103 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 800 shares. Spf Beheer Bv reported 307,743 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Com accumulated 32,536 shares. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.59% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tower Bridge Advisors accumulated 90,279 shares. United Kingdom-based Fundsmith Llp has invested 5.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Swift Run Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 1,040 shares.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15 million and $394.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 15,440 shares to 70,590 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS).