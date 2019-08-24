Hemenway Trust Company Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Hhr Asset Management Lowered Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Cvs Health (CVS) stake by 6.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 9,436 shares as Cvs Health (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 147,101 shares with $7.93M value, up from 137,665 last quarter. Cvs Health now has $78.34B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 3.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 12,940 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Hhr Asset Management Llc holds 387,603 shares with $61.38M value, down from 400,543 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $132.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14 million shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC MULE.N; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/04/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at the New Economy Summit 2018; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800. Shares for $198,769 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 15,166 shares. Diligent Invsts Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 23,495 shares. Wade G W And owns 146,246 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 64,023 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Corp owns 60,163 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company reported 18,682 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability Com reported 38,524 shares stake. 309,067 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il owns 49,940 shares. Marathon Trading Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.22% or 484,426 shares. Washington Trust Bank owns 9,227 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Cap Advisors Inc invested 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Final Results of Any and All Tender Offers and Confirms the Maximum Amounts for Maximum Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation Announces Early Results of Maximum Tender Offers and Election of Early Settlement – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 12 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.50’s average target is 23.67% above currents $60.24 stock price. CVS Health had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, February 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Management holds 89,023 shares. Oppenheimer holds 85,472 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.18M shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 58,214 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Smith Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.09% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hightower Advsrs Limited Company holds 141,311 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.24% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 1.36 million shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.38% stake. Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mngmt holds 1.6% or 6,500 shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Management owns 3,825 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 18,188 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.3% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 391,621 shares.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78M for 421.03 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.59’s average target is 21.79% above currents $151.57 stock price. Salesforce.com had 51 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5 with “Strong Buy”. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18500 target in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Salesforce.com Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “After Hours: Hasbro Makes a $4 Billion Acquisition; Salesforce Posts Forceful Q2 – Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, ACB, VMW, CRM, BA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.