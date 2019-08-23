Hemenway Trust Company Lifted By $1.91 Million Its Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) Stake; MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) Sentiment Is 1.28

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) stake by 15.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 33,422 shares as Unilever Plc New Adr (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 243,828 shares with $14.07 million value, up from 210,406 last quarter. Unilever Plc New Adr now has $163.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $61.71. About 598,039 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to give up London HQ – Sky News; 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER HAD AN EXCEPTIONAL LOSS OF INR640M IN 4Q; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ

MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 23 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 18 decreased and sold their stakes in MFS Charter Income Trust. The investment managers in our database now have: 10.25 million shares, down from 11.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding MFS Charter Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 10 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 5,150 shares to 125,973 valued at $20.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) stake by 26,298 shares and now owns 2,013 shares. Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 42,604 shares traded. MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $376.25 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 13.33 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in MFS Charter Income Trust for 185,348 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.49 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.38% invested in the company for 1.53 million shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 138,762 shares.