Hemenway Trust Company Increases Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN); Tenneco (TEN) Market Value Declined While Towle & Co Lifted Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 19.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 954 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.16M, up from 4,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1817.32. About 65,115 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 18/05/2018 – AIRTEL AND AMAZON INDIA INTRODUCE AFFORDABLE 4G SMARTPHONES AT PRICE STARTING AT 3399 RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Health-care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 26/04/2018 – The business generated $1.4 billion in operating income for Amazon; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 09/03/2018 – ReconBob is a free plug-in available on Google Chrome for reviewing Amazon sellers

Towle & Co increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 1.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 52,085 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN; 30/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Tenneco for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by Smith Brandon B., worth $189,600 on Friday, August 9. LETHAM DENNIS J also bought $92,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock owns 3.77M shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.04% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Grp Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 50,984 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 800 shares. Horrell Mngmt holds 30,941 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc reported 20,326 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 12,159 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 2,682 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 216,579 shares. Comerica Bankshares invested in 0% or 24,651 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Zeke Limited Liability Company holds 36,353 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 455 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank has 989 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Services reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bessemer Grp invested in 492,331 shares. Hillview Advsr Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113 shares. 585 were reported by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Co. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc owns 140,500 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0.17% or 20,088 shares. 63,795 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Capstone Financial Advsr owns 1,388 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 18,552 are owned by Jw Asset Mgmt. 1,798 were reported by Nicholas Invest Prns Ltd Partnership. First Washington holds 3,066 shares. M&T National Bank Corp owns 88,722 shares. Cap Invsts invested 3.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,839 shares to 139,366 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 7,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,885 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).