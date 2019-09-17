Hemenway Trust Company Increases Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX); Cumberland Partners LTD Holding in Enbridge (ENB) Has Boosted as Stock Value Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 121,885 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, up from 112,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.12. About 311,841 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% OF STAKE IN SOME POWER ASSETS FOR $1.75B; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 26,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, up from 11,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $259.57. About 92,032 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Cypress Capital has 3,593 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment has invested 0.53% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Maryland Capital Management has invested 1.83% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 5,000 are held by Barbara Oil. Baskin Financial Serv Inc has 77,064 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union State Bank Corporation holds 0.61% or 17,895 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp holds 5% or 2.22 million shares in its portfolio. Fincl Counselors reported 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.47% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Lenox Wealth Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 481 shares. Putnam Ltd Company reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Strategic Fincl Ser invested in 0.04% or 1,330 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Century invested in 0.3% or 1.20M shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,573 shares to 161,874 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,435 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 112,277 shares to 61,101 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,285 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

