Hemenway Trust Company Increased Eog Resources (EOG) Position; VZ HOLDING AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZE (VZHGF) Shorts Decreased By 4%

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Eog Resources (EOG) stake by 14.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 16,964 shares as Eog Resources (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 130,158 shares with $12.13M value, up from 113,194 last quarter. Eog Resources now has $40.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 2.48 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 25/04/2018 – EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® Coming to Denver Aug. 19-22, 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH

VZ HOLDING AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZE (OTCMKTS:VZHGF) had a decrease of 4% in short interest. VZHGF’s SI was 2,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4% from 2,500 shares previously. It closed at $281 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

VZ Holding AG, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Switzerland and Germany. The company has market cap of $2.28 billion. The firm offers retirement, investment and asset management, mortgage and real estate, will and inheritance, tax, pension benefits and insurance, and account and deposit services to individuals. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides occupational and executive benefit, business insurance, pension fund, and succession services to corporates.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $100.57’s average target is 41.81% above currents $70.92 stock price. EOG Resources had 16 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9300 target in Monday, September 23 report. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $10200 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EOG in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $101 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.