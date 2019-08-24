Hemenway Trust Company Increased Chevron (CVX) Position By $2.33 Million; Par Technology Has 1.13 Sentiment

Par Technology Corp (PTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 159 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 141 decreased and sold stakes in Par Technology Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 67.38 million shares, down from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Par Technology Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 11 to 14 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 112 Increased: 101 New Position: 58.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Chevron (CVX) stake by 26.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 18,910 shares as Chevron (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 89,541 shares with $11.03 million value, up from 70,631 last quarter. Chevron now has $218.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.46 million shares traded or 34.36% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 09/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA RESOURCES – DEAL INCLUDES CHEVRON’S NON-OPERATED WORKING INTERESTS RANGING BETWEEN 20% TO 22% IN DIFFERENT HORIZONS WITHIN ELK HILLS FIELD; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS $18 BLN TO $20 BLN ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets

The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 1.04M shares traded. PTC Inc. (PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 08/05/2018 – TeamViewer is Now Integrated into PTC’s ThingWorx®; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 39.25 BLN RUPEES VS 31.59 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 EPS (GAAP) $0.31 -$0.38; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Ectobox Announces IoT Partnership with PTC; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES, EST. 42.80B; 08/05/2018 – LiveWorx 18 to Showcase Tech Industry Luminaries

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why PTC Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PTC Inc.: Avoid – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.97 million for 49.33 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

PTC Inc. develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.49 billion. It operates in two divisions, Software Products and Services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm computer-aided design products, including PTC Creo, an interoperable suite of product design software for design engineers; and PTC Mathcad software for solving, analyzing, and sharing vital engineering calculations.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc holds 11.32% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. for 1.85 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 94,513 shares or 11.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.73% invested in the company for 675,228 shares. The New York-based Valinor Management L.P. has invested 5.69% in the stock. 40 North Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 590,000 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Energy ETF Could Finally Be Perking Up – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “BMO Initiates Bullish Coverage Of Oil Majors, BP Is Top Pick – Benzinga” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 15,253 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 42 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 1.64% stake. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 0.6% stake. Daiwa Securities Gru, Japan-based fund reported 108,568 shares. National Ins Tx reported 0.96% stake. Scholtz And Limited has 2,000 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.45M shares. Btr Mgmt reported 117,216 shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt holds 1.04% or 20,277 shares in its portfolio. 32,954 are held by Ghp Inv Advsr. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc owns 36,968 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 39,574 shares. Cohen Mgmt holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 44,652 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Another trade for 4,250 shares valued at $502,074 was made by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $141.90’s average target is 23.20% above currents $115.18 stock price. Chevron Corp had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Thursday, March 14 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, April 15.