Hemenway Trust Company Increased Abbott Labs (ABT) Position By $1.60 Million; Luther Burbank (LBC) Shorts Increased By 58.03%

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 7.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 20,286 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 290,562 shares with $23.23 million value, up from 270,276 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $149.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.32M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/04/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Abbott, Exits Trimble; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT

Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) had an increase of 58.03% in short interest. LBC’s SI was 142,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 58.03% from 90,300 shares previously. With 77,900 avg volume, 2 days are for Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC)’s short sellers to cover LBC’s short positions. The SI to Luther Burbank Corporation’s float is 0.75%. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 30,989 shares traded. Luther Burbank Corporation (NASDAQ:LBC) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LBC News: 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1Q EPS 20c; 30/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Luther Burbank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBC); 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Savings Expands Construction Lending Team; 30/03/2018 – Luther Burbank Savings to Open Branch in Bellevue, Wash; 13/03/2018 Luther Burbank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Luther Burbank Corp; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank 1st-Quarter Net Interest Income $30.5 Million; 26/04/2018 – Luther Burbank Total Assets $6.03 Billion at March 31

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking services and products for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $592.93 million. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It has a 12.76 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans consisting of first mortgage loans for purchase, refinance, or build-out tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential units, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; and single family residential loans.

