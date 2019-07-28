Hemenway Trust Company Holds Stake in Xilinx (XLNX); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder F&V Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,413 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.55 million, down from 94,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIFE REINSURANCE BUSINESS HAS GROWN SUBSTANTIALLY, PARTICULARLY INTERNATIONALLY; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 146,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 136,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/03/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Mngmt owns 55,452 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Granite Point Management LP invested in 0.04% or 3,000 shares. Argent Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 12,230 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management reported 1.14% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.09% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 2,931 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company has 110,611 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Raging Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 47,620 shares stake. Ironwood Counsel Limited owns 4,646 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 4,109 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The California-based Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited has invested 0.23% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.03% or 243,561 shares. Cibc Ww stated it has 109,520 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kidder Stephen W has 54,213 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 2.22% or 11,232 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,880 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

F&V Capital Management Llc, which manages about $158.07 million and $175.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 118,555 shares to 246,050 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hong Kong-based Fosun Limited has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 61,321 shares. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cornerstone Advsr reported 36,228 shares. Coho Partners Limited holds 8,705 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 74,000 are held by Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj. 44,225 are held by Citizens & Northern. Texas Yale Corporation has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 103,398 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adams Asset Advsr Lc reported 36,401 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Petrus Lta, Texas-based fund reported 85,000 shares. Parkwood Limited Company holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 104,995 shares. James Invest Rech holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 156,422 shares. Arvest National Bank Tru Division has 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,721 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.