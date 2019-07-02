Hemenway Trust Company Holds Stake in Apple (AAPL); Ami Asset Management Increases Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,024 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99 million, up from 105,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.55. About 24.89 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 10/04/2018 – Adobe, Apple, and Google are among the few tech companies with the smallest pay gaps. #EqualPayDay via @CNBCMakeIt; 12/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s new 13.3-inch entry-level MacBook Air to feature Retina display; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 24/04/2018 – Apple Enters Correction Territory For Second Time This Year — MarketWatch

Ami Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com (PLAY) by 27.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp bought 46,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, up from 167,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt I Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 1.62 million shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAY); 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC PLAY.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $62; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Adj EPS 61c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES NET INCOME OF $95 MLN TO $110 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Austria’s AMS AG teams up with China’s AI provider Megvii – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Diversification Is What Makes Aurora Stock a Solid Marijuana Play – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Traders Managing Exposures Ahead of The G20 Summit – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 154,024 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 276,095 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 14,970 shares in its portfolio. 30,000 were reported by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And L P. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks reported 177,035 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 7.22% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 63,310 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel reported 29,514 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 104,462 shares. Tributary Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 251,535 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Ameritas Ptnrs holds 0.01% or 3,322 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.01% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Renal Associates Hold by 218,924 shares to 144,808 shares, valued at $889,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,944 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Apple (AAPL) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as trade optimism lifts tech stocks – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cook doesn’t see China targeting Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Mgmt Inc reported 0.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Advisors holds 5.38% or 93,643 shares in its portfolio. Seatown Pte Ltd accumulated 54,000 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Forte Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv holds 6.22% or 90,923 shares. Gw Henssler And Assoc reported 193,741 shares stake. Field Main National Bank & Trust invested in 27,414 shares. Matthew 25 Management reported 8.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Graybill Bartz has invested 4.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Palouse Capital has 18,550 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 0.14% or 1,522 shares. 61,778 are held by Bedell Frazier Counseling Ltd Co. Howe & Rusling has invested 4.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wallace Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,368 shares. Federated Inc Pa invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Westfield Management Lp stated it has 1.92M shares.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3,408 shares to 33,109 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM) by 26,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,013 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).