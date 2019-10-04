Hemenway Trust Company Holds Position in Rockwell Automation (ROK); Connable Office Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM)

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 67,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 63,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158.37. About 727,633 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “DEMAND FOR QUARTER WAS FAIRLY BROAD BASED ACROSS REGIONS AND VERTICALS”; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 30/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Collaborates with Plug and Play to Extend Innovation Strategy; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY REVENUE 3.33 BLN PESOS VS 3.06 BLN PESOS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rockwell Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROK); 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 35.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 6,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 23,363 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61 million, up from 17,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.19. About 12.13 million shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Equity Income Adds DowDuPont, Cuts JPMorgan; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 11,287 shares to 94,907 shares, valued at $25.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,435 shares, and cut its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Connable Office Inc, which manages about $544.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 1,925 shares to 5,363 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Foods Holding Corp by 11,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,546 shares, and cut its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG).

