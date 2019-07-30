Hemenway Trust Company Has Upped Home Depot (HD) Stake by $2.07 Million; As I D Systems (IDSY) Market Value Declined, Bard Associates Raised Holding

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in I D Systems Inc (IDSY) by 186.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 223,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 342,910 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 119,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in I D Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 1,316 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 16.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.37% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail; 29/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 18/05/2018 – I.D. Systems Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 10,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.18M, up from 63,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $217.58. About 169,127 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares to 33,880 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,973 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $851,738 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Frumberg Charles, worth $61,201. Wolfe Chris Adam also bought $63,713 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares. CANNELL CAPITAL LLC bought $502,047 worth of stock or 83,290 shares. Brodsky Michael also bought $49,437 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.34, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 1 investors sold IDSY shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 16.81 million shares or 130.86% more from 7.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.