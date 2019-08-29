Hemenway Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding in Smucker J M (SJM) by $3.05 Million; As O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Decreased Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $102.81. About 1.20M shares traded or 25.07% up from the average. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – Conagra Brands And The J.M. Smucker Company Terminate Agreement For Sale Of Wesson Oil Business; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS & J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR WESSON OIL; 04/04/2018 – JM Smucker to buy Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for $1.7 billion, considering sale of Pillsbury; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises JM Smucker Rtg Otlk To Stable From Positive; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disappointed With FTC Conclusion, Believe Acquisition Would Benefit All Constituents

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $385.44. About 403,519 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 05/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Harassment Settlements Become Public (Correct); 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Henslee Elected as Director on Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.58% or 10,163 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel accumulated 6,367 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares reported 1,261 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants holds 1,739 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.04% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,004 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 954 shares. Echo Street Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 37,815 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 36,531 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 78,883 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt has 0.05% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks accumulated 0.04% or 5,622 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.31% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.26 million for 20.08 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.43% EPS growth.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares to 259,153 shares, valued at $20.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1,983 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 576,361 shares. Allstate invested in 3,304 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,058 were reported by Laffer Invests. Pnc Financial Svcs Group reported 202,655 shares. Van Eck reported 0% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Azimuth Capital Mgmt Lc reported 7,236 shares stake. Marietta Investment Prtn Lc has 0.09% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Metropolitan Life Ins Communication Ny, New York-based fund reported 30,694 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank holds 0.19% or 8,649 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability has 12,143 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rothschild Company Asset Management Us stated it has 165,207 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 54,556 shares. Pggm owns 173,455 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Stifel accumulated 706,797 shares.

