Hemenway Trust Company Has Raised Position in Xilinx (XLNX); Packaging Amer (PKG) Holding Has Lifted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 195.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 7,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 11,914 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 500,780 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 6.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 146,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.54M, up from 136,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 2.22 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) CEO Mark Kowlzan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why You Should Own Packaging Corporation Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Packaging Corporation Of America’s Quality Corporate Governance Leads To A Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru accumulated 150 shares or 0% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman Communications holds 1,750 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 617 shares. Olstein Limited Partnership owns 71,000 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 2.72 million were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. First Midwest Bancorporation Division holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 6,350 shares. Blackrock accumulated 10.29M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 125,333 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt Inc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 1.23M shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited owns 18,383 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,115 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 196,536 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 29,730 shares to 141,088 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 103,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,494 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWA).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares to 4,527 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 7,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Communications Market Boost Xilinx (XLNX) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Xilinx declares $0.37 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Xilinx (XLNX) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.