Hemenway Trust Company Has Raised Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.84 Million as Share Value Rose; Joho Capital Raised Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $975,480

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,024 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99M, up from 105,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $205.27. About 10.35M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify; 30/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs MEC Resources, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 04/27/2018; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Apple opens slightly up after Friday’s plunge; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.11. About 856,203 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raub Brock Capital Management LP has invested 4.75% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 365,313 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 47,231 are held by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp. 96 were accumulated by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Moreover, Weatherstone Capital Management has 0.56% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 3,207 shares. Middleton Company Ma holds 59,486 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 881,845 shares. Central Asset Invs & Management (Hk) Ltd invested in 2,400 shares. First Midwest Natl Bank Tru Division holds 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 2,106 shares. Buckingham Capital Management holds 0.42% or 12,961 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Numerixs Inv invested in 13,000 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md owns 571,481 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Farmers Bank owns 970 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $7.88 million activity.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80,016 shares to 727,621 shares, valued at $132.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Estee Lauder +5% after earnings smasher – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Early preview of Estee Lauder earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Estee Lauder Shares Surged Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple launching Pro iPhones this fall – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple suspends Siri-listening contractors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Details Emerge for Apple’s Forthcoming Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.