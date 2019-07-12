Hemenway Trust Company Has Raised By $4.80 Million Its Disney (DIS) Position; Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Sentiment Is 0.87

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 126 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 145 sold and decreased stock positions in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 53.45 million shares, down from 56.12 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 118 Increased: 77 New Position: 49.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased Disney (DIS) stake by 66.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hemenway Trust Company Llc acquired 43,287 shares as Disney (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Hemenway Trust Company Llc holds 107,954 shares with $11.99 million value, up from 64,667 last quarter. Disney now has $258.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With the Walt Disney Co; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON; 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.51 million for 8.60 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company has market cap of $6.11 billion. The firm provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It has a 9.85 P/E ratio. The Company’s primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc holds 4.55% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for 747,639 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc owns 451,721 shares or 3.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 3.7% invested in the company for 53,690 shares. The California-based Cornerstone Capital Inc. has invested 2.49% in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 840,600 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Imperial Capital. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.01% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Town And Country Bancorporation And Tru Commerce Dba First Bankers Tru Commerce invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Broderick Brian C reported 25,684 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma accumulated 0.64% or 13.70 million shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Citigroup holds 2.51M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Hemenway Trust Lc invested in 107,954 shares. 286,808 were reported by Westpac. 1.01M were reported by Vaughan Nelson Inv Management L P. Aviance Capital Limited Company reported 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heathbridge Management Limited holds 5.59% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 251,875 shares. Pittenger And Anderson holds 88,273 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Founders Secs Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 2,013 shares. Chemung Canal Tru, New York-based fund reported 76,033 shares. Chilton Mgmt Lc has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).